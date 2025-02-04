Sachin Tendulkar Hits the Nets Ahead of Inaugural International Masters League; Mumbai Indians Share Video (WATCH)

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was seen in the nets on Tuesday, February 4 ahead of the inaugural International Masters League. Tendulkar’s former IPL team, Mumbai Indians, shared a video of the cricket legend in the nets, captioning it: "Look who we saw in the nets from our windows."

Look 👀 who we saw 🏏 in the nets from our windows 🥹#MumbaiMeriJaan#MumbaiIndianspic.twitter.com/viHWkHIbC4 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 4, 2025

The T20 tournament, which will feature retired cricket superstars from around the world, will begin on February 22 and run until March 16. The competition will feature six teams: India Masters, Sri Lanka Masters, Australia Masters, West Indies Masters, South Africa Masters, and England Masters. Matches are scheduled across Navi Mumbai, Lucknow, and Raipur.

Tendulkar will captain the India Masters team, while Kumar Sangakkara will lead Sri Lanka, Eoin Morgan will head England, Shane Watson will take charge of Australia, Brian Lara will guide West Indies, and Jacques Kallis will lead South Africa.

The full squad for each team has yet to be revealed, but it has been confirmed that 2011 ODI World Cup Player of the Tournament Yuvraj Singh will be part of the India Masters team.

On Saturday, February 1, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) honoured Tendulkar with the Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the Naman Awards 2025 in Mumbai. Tendulkar, who holds the record for the most runs in world cricket across all formats, played 200 Tests, 463 ODIs, and one T20I for India.