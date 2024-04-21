Sachin Tendulkar inspires young footballers at Yuwa Foundation in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 21 : Indian cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar interacted with and encouraged young footballers of the Yuwa Foundation in Ranchi on Saturday.

The legendary cricketer arrived in Ranchi on Saturday. His foundation, the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, collaborates with the Yuwa Foundation to develop girl footballers. The Yuwa Foundation utilises education and team sports to empower young girls.

Speaking to the media, Sachin said, "It has been a memorable day for us. From the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, my wife Anjali is here, along with the rest of our team. They are also here to spend time with the Yuwa Foundation. Our foundation works in three verticals: education, sports, and health. All three put together can shape the future of our country."

He praised the Yuwa Foundation for their 'sincerity, dedication, and commitment' in helping these young girls improve in football and referred to the players as 'uncut diamonds'.

"Something that the Yuwa Foundation has managed to achieve is changing the lives of these girls, providing direction, and channelizing their energy ...I feel extremely happy that I could be here with Anjali, though she is standing behind, she is the captain of our ship as far as the foundation is concerned. Today has been a satisfying day for us," he added.

Sachin is the leading run-scorer in international cricket, with 34,357 runs and 100 centuries in 664 international games. He is the only cricketer with a century of experience in international cricket. Sachin was also part of the Indian team that lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011.

