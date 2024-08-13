Sachin Tendulkar plays elegant strokes with his left hand, posts video on social media

New Delhi [India], August 13 : Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar celebrated the 'International Left-Handers Day' in style, by playing some delightful, well-timed shots using his left hand in a video posted on social media.

International Left-Handers Day is observed every year on August 13 to celebrate the uniqueness and differences of left-handed individuals.

Dean R. Campbell established International Lefthanders Day in 1976 to raise awareness of the challenges lefties face on a daily basis. He founded the 'Left-Handers International Inc.' and ever since the day is celebrated every year on August 13.

Sachin, a right-handed batter throughout his career, took to X and posted a video of him playing cricket with his left hand. The Master Blaster played some delightful slogs and drives as left-hander. Each shot was timed and well-crafted with the perfection that made the cricketer a legend over his two-decade long career.

"This one is for my left-handed friends... Happy #InternationalLeftHandersDay!," tweeted Sachin.

https://x.com/sachin_rt/status/1823341069808914560

Notably, Sachin himself had the privilege of sharing the field with some of the finest left-handed batters and bowlers in his playing days, be it Kumar Sangakkara, Yuvraj Singh, Brian Lara, Michael Hussey, Sanath Jayasuriya, Saurav Ganguly, Chris Gayle, Adam Gilchrist, Chaminda Vaas, Wasim Akram, Daniel Vettori, Mitchell Johnson etc.

Sachin is the leading run-scorer in international cricket, with 34,357 runs and 100 centuries in 664 international games. He is the only cricketer with a century of experience in international cricket. Sachin was also part of the Indian team that won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor