Sachin Tendulkar recalls memories of 2011 World Cup win, calls it 'best moment of his life'

New Delhi [India], February 6 : Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday recalled the moments of the 2011 World Cup win and said that he would like to relive it again.

Tendulkar accompanied by his family met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital. Tendulkar's wife, Anjali and daughter, Sara, were also present with the 51-year-old.

Speaking at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Vimarsh Shrinkhala on Thursday, Tendulkar said that the 2011 World Cup triumph was the best moment of his life.

"2011 World Cup is a memory I would like to relive. The journey and dream that started in 1983. I made many attempts, failed but never lost hope. So, that's the best moment of my life," Sachin Tendulkar during an event at Rashtrapati Bhavan Vimarsh Shrinkhala.

India defeated Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets in the summit clash at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in 2011. After batting first, Sri Lanka posted 274/6 in their 50 overs. An unbeaten century from Mahela Jayawardene (103*) and knocks from skipper Kumar Sangakkara (48), Nuwan Kulasekara (32) and Thisara Perera (22*) powered Lanka to a competitive total. Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan took two wickets each and Harbhajan Singh took one wicket.

Chasing 275, India lost Sehwag (0) and Tendulkar (18) early. But an 83-run stand between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli (35) revived India's chances. Gambhir went on to score 97 in 122 balls and had a 109-run stand for the fourth wicket with skipper MS Dhoni, who ended at an unbeaten 91* off 79 balls. Dhoni and Yuvraj (21*) had an unbeaten 54-run stand for the fifth wicket that guided Team India to their first World Cup title in 28 years.

Further, Tendulkar also spoke about his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar.

"Archerakar Sir played a great part in my life. He used to take me to 5 different nets to bat during summer holidays. He used to ensure that we never took short cuts that made me mentally strong," the 51-year-old added.

The stalwart coach passed away at the age of 87 on January 2 back in 2019. In 1990, he was given the Dronacharya Award for his contribution to the sport as a coach. He also received the Padma Shri Award in 2010, one of the country's highest civilian awards.

Earlier on Saturday, Tendulkar was crowned with the Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI Awards in Mumbai. The Master Blaster still holds the records for most runs in Test and ODIs, as well as the unique feat of scoring 100 centuries.

Known as the 'God of Cricket,' Tendulkar is celebrated for his unparalleled skill and mastery in cricket, entertaining fans worldwide from 1989 to 2013. The Maharashtra-born player made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, at the age of 16, and played his first ODI on December 18 of the same year.

With 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52, Tendulkar remains the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He has 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries to his name, records unmatched in the sport's history. Tendulkar was the first cricketer to achieve a double century in ODIs and played a record 200 Test matches.

In ODIs, he amassed 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. In Tests, he scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, with 51 centuries and 68 fifties. Tendulkar was also a part of India's ICC Cricket World Cup-winning team in 2011, achieving his lifelong dream after his World Cup debut in 1992.

