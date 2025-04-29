Sachin Tendulkar Reveals the Mantra Behind Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Century in GT vs RR IPL 2025 Clash

The IPL match held at the Jaipur ground turned out to be historic, thanks to a sensational performance by 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The young prodigy stunned everyone by not only becoming the youngest player to score a half-century in T20 cricket but also by smashing a record-breaking century during Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match. Facing world-class bowlers without hesitation, Vaibhav’s fearless knock has made him the most talked-about name on social media.

Vaibhav’s fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early, and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings.



End result: 101 runs off 38 balls.



Well played!!pic.twitter.com/MvJLUfpHmn — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 28, 2025

Even the “God of Cricket” couldn’t hold back his admiration. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar shared a video of Vaibhav’s explosive innings on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Along with the clip, Tendulkar offered a brief but insightful analysis, stating, “Vaibhav's fearless attitude, the pace of his bat swing, his ability to read the ball, and the strength in his shot-making were the mantras of this beautiful innings.”

Vaibhav Suryavanshi now holds the record for the fastest century by an Indian in IPL history, reaching the milestone in just 35 balls — breaking Yusuf Pathan's long-standing record from 2010 of 37 balls. Pathan himself congratulated the teenager, saying: "My record was broken by a player from Rajasthan, which makes it even more special."

Vaibhav Suryavanshi now holds the record for the fastest century by an Indian in IPL history, reaching the milestone in just 35 balls — breaking Yusuf Pathan’s long-standing record from 2010 of 37 balls. Pathan himself congratulated the teenager, saying: “My record was broken by a player from Rajasthan, which makes it even more special.”

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh also lauded Vaibhav's achievement, writing: "What were you doing when you were 14?" He praised the youngster for facing some of the best bowlers in the world with remarkable composure, adding, "Remember the name Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He plays without fear — a proud moment for this generation's talent."

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh also lauded Vaibhav’s achievement, writing: “What were you doing when you were 14?”

He praised the youngster for facing some of the best bowlers in the world with remarkable composure, adding,

“Remember the name Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He plays without fear — a proud moment for this generation’s talent.”