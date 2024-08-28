Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma hails Jay Shah on his appointment as ICC chairman

New Delhi [India], August 28 : Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar and Team India skipper Rohit Sharma lauded Jay Shah following his appointment as the new International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman.

Jay Shah has been elected unopposed on Tuesday as the next Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Shah, who has served as the BCCI Secretary since October 2019 and Chairman of the Asian Cricket Council since January 2021, will assume this prestigious role on December 1, 2024.

The former India opener took to social media and appreciated the 35-year-old following his appointment.

"Being enthusiastic and having the drive to do something good for cricket are essential qualities for a cricket administrator. @JayShah displayed these traits wonderfully during his stint as @BCCI secretary. His endeavours towards prioritising both women's cricket and men's cricket have made BCCI a pioneer that other boards can follow," Tendulkar wrote on X.

"I wish him the very best of luck towards the next phase of his journey, as he becomes the youngest chairman of the @ICC. India has sent several luminaries to lead the ICC as administrators: Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N. Srinivasan, and Shashank Manohar. I am sure he will build on their legacy and take the game of cricket forward," the post added.

Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma also congratulated the former BCCI Secretary following his appointment.

"Heartiest Congratulations @JayShah," Rohit wrote on X.

Shah was the sole nominee for the chairmanship after current Chair Greg Barclay decided not to seek a third term, as per a media release by ICC. Upon his election, Shah expressed his intent to advancing the global reach and popularity of cricket, particularly with its upcoming inclusion in the LA 2028 Olympicsa moment he views as a pivotal opportunity for the sport's growth.

"I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council," Shah stated as quoted by ICC.

"I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalize cricket. We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before," Shah added.

"While we will build on the valuable lessons learned, we must also embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide. The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways," Shah concluded.

Jay Shah becomes the youngest person to lead the ICC. He joins the likes of Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar as Indians who have led the ICC in the past. Shah's election marks a new chapter for the ICC as it seeks to expand the game's reach and continue its evolution on the global stage.

