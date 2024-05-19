Sachin Tendulkar to perform national duty as voter, wife Anjali to perform duty as parent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 : Legendary Indian cricketer and Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar will be voting in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 20, performing his national duty, while his wife Anjali Tendulkar will be attending his daughter Sara's graduation ceremony in London, as per sources.

Tendulkar has been recognised as the 'national icon' of the Election Commission (EC) to raise voter awareness in the electoral process.

Sachin will be missing his daughter's graduation day in order to fulfill his duty towards the nation. Sara's post-graduation convocation ceremony for MSc in Clinical and Public Health from University College London (UCL) will take place in London in the early part of voting week in Mumbai, added sources.

Sachin is the leading run-scorer in international cricket, with 34,357 runs and 100 centuries in 664 international games. He is the only cricketer with a century of experience in international cricket. Sachin was also part of the Indian team that won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup.

All six parliamentary seats in Mumbai will go to the polls in the fifth phase of voting on Monday.

This includes Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South, Kalyan, and Thane.

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra are being held in five phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. 13 constituencies, including the six seats in Mumbai, are among the ones that will vote on May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics. The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh.

