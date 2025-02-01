Sachin Tendulkar urges young Indian cricketers not to get 'distracted' by disruptions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 : During the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Awards 2025 on Saturday, India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar asked the young Indian cricketers not to get distracted by disruptions.

Tendulkar was crowned with the Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI Awards on Saturday in Mumbai. The Master Blaster still holds the records for most runs in Test and ODIs, as well as the unique feat of scoring 100 centuries.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah presented India legend Sachin Tendulkar with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI's annual 'Naman Awards' ceremony.

Speaking at the event on Saturday, Tendulkar asked the youngsters to value everything that they have and behave appropriately to take the game and the country's name forward.

"I should not be giving you advice and saying, stay focused, whatever. But there'll be distractions. Don't let them disrupt your career. Value everything that we have. And look after your game. It is about we all have managed when we did not have anything. It is important to value when we have everything and behave in the appropriate manner to take the game forward and the country's name... There is plenty of cricket left in you. Just go out, give your best, and make the most of this opportunity," Sachin Tendulkar said.

💬💬 Don’t let distractions disrupt your career, value everything you have, take the game and country’s name forward. 𝗖𝗼𝗹. 𝗖.𝗞. 𝗡𝗮𝘆𝘂𝗱𝘂 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗔𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 winner @sachin_rt's inspirational message to all the cricketers 🙌#NamanAwards pic.twitter.com/5Tyq71ikCk — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2025

Tendulkar known as the 'God of Cricket' is celebrated for his unparalleled skill and mastery in cricket, entertaining fans worldwide from 1989 to 2013. The Maharashtra-born player made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, at the age of 16, and played his first ODI on December 18 of the same year.

With 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52, Tendulkar remains the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He has 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries to his name, records unmatched in the sport's history. Tendulkar was the first cricketer to achieve a double century in ODIs and played a record 200 Test matches.

In ODIs, he amassed 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. In Tests, he scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, with 51 centuries and 68 fifties. Tendulkar was also a part of India's ICC Cricket World Cup-winning team in 2011, achieving his lifelong dream after his World Cup debut in 1992.

