Sachin Tendulkar's All-Round Performance Lights Up 'One World One Family' Charity Cricket Match, Watch Video

Cricket fans were treated to a special sight on Thursday as Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary Indian batsman, returned to the field after years to play in the One World One Family Cup 2024 in Bengaluru. Captaining his side 'One World' against Yuvraj Singh's 'One Family', Tendulkar bowled and batted amid thunderous cheers from the packed crowd at the Sri Sathya Sai Grama stadium in Muddenahalli.

Yuvraj Singh's team set a competitive target of 180 runs for 6 wickets in their 20 overs. Darren Maddy's 51 off 41 balls was the highlight, while Yusuf Pathan (38) and Yuvraj himself (23) also made valuable contributions.

But the real excitement came when Tendulkar took to the field. He dismissed Maddy with a trademark bowling spell, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Then, with his bat in hand, he enthralled the fans once again, scoring a quickfire 27 off 16 balls, including three boundaries and a six.

Alvaro Petersen, the South African batsman, anchored the chase for 'One World' with a superb 74 off 50 balls. Sachin and Naman Ojha provided a solid opening partnership, and with Irfan Pathan's late blitz, 'One World' reached the target in 19.5 overs, winning the match by four wickets.

Among the notable players were Harbhajan Singh, the legendary Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, RP Singh, and even the evergreen 57-year-old Danny Morrison, making a spirited return to the field after almost three decades

The One World One Family Cup was more than just a cricket match. It was a charity event to raise funds for the construction of a stadium for underprivileged children, part of an initiative by Shri Madhusudan Sai. The match also brought together cricket legends from seven nations, reminding everyone of the unifying power of sports.