Sachin Tendulkar's Heartwarming Interaction with Fan Wearing 'Miss You Tendulkar' MI Jersey Goes Viral

Former Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar pleasantly surprised a fan named Harish Kumar during a chance encounter on the road. In a viral video shared by Tendulkar himself on his social media platforms, the 50-year-old cricketing icon stopped his car to interact with Kumar, who was riding a two-wheeler adorned with a jersey reading 'Miss You Tendulkar.'

During the conversation, Tendulkar inquired about directions to the airport and took the opportunity to commend Kumar for wearing a helmet while riding. He also signed a diary for Kumar and graciously posed for a selfie with him.

The heartwarming encounter left Kumar in awe, and he later revealed his identity through social media. Tendulkar shared the video with the caption "Sachin meets TENDULKAR. It fills my heart with joy when I see so much love showered on me. It is the love from the people that keeps coming from unexpected corners which makes life so special."