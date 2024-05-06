Sachin Tendulkar's Neighbour's Viral Post Complaints About Loud Construction Noise At His Home

A recent social media post by Dilip D'Souza, addressing the noise from construction work near cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's residence, has sparked a heated debate online. In the post on platform X, D'Souza voiced frustration over the persistent racket caused by a cement mixer outside Tendulkar's Bandra home, urging the former cricketer to ensure construction activities adhere to "reasonable hours." The post quickly gained traction, amassing nearly 500,000 views and over 500 retweets.

Dear @sachin_rt, it's nearly 9pm and the cement mixer that's been outside your Bandra home all day making a loud noise is still there, still making a loud noise.

Please could you ask the people working on your home to stick to reasonable hours? Thank you so much. — Dilip D'Souza (@DeathEndsFun) May 5, 2024

However, the tweet stirred controversy, with many online users criticizing D'Souza for what they perceived as a publicity stunt. Some argued that he should have contacted Mumbai Police or the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) instead of directly tagging Tendulkar. Others pointed out that construction work is permissible in Mumbai until 10 pm.

One user commented, "You could have called the authorities & gone about it the right way. Instead, you want publicity here." Another questioned, "I heard Sachin has personally written to all you guys in the neighborhood requesting for your understanding and also apologizing for the inconvenience caused. Is that true?"

Addressing the issue of permissible construction hours, another user explained, "Building construction activity has permission till 10 pm by BMC. There is a building construction happening next to my bldg and I have myself (a woman) gone there and got it stopped at 11.30, and on one occasion when they did not I called 100 and they came and halted it."

Contrarily, a different perspective was offered by a user who stated, "So what's the problem? Have you not ever constructed a house before? The day of casting takes non-stop cementing running into overnight. Have some compassion, man!"

It's worth noting that according to the Noise Pollution (Regulation & Control) Rules of 2000, construction activity is permissible in Mumbai between 10 PM and 6 AM.