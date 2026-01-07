Sachin Tendulkar’s Son Arjun to Marry Fiancée Saaniya Chandhok in March? Here’s What We Know About the Wedding

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar is all set to tie knot with his fiancée Saaniya Chandhok. Last year in August 2025 Arjun got engaged to an entrepreneur and granddaughter of Mumbai-based businessman Ravi Ghai in an private ceremony. Ceremony attended only by close friends and family members. According to reports, the wedding will be held on March 5 and pre-wedding ceremony will began from March 3 mostly in Mumbai.

According to reports wedding will be attended by his close members and family friends as family prefer maintaing privacy. In recent Reddit AMA session, Sachin Tendulkar was asked directly by a fan, “Did Arjun really get engaged?” Responding with a smile, Sachin confirmed the news, saying, “Yes, he did, and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life.”

Arjun's upcoming wedding will be an understated, multi-day affair with traditional ceremonies, attended by select cricketers and close family. Arjun is balancing wedding preparations with his burgeoning cricket career as his family prepares to welcome this new chapter