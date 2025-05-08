Sai Kishore on Gujarat Titans' consistency and Ashish Nehra's influence

New Delhi [India], May 8 : Sai Kishore believes Gujarat Titans' (GT) remarkable consistency this season is deeply rooted in the no-nonsense leadership of head coach Ashish Nehra.

"When Ashish Nehra is there, nobody can be complacent," Kishore said on the Star Sports Press Room.

"Even after the last game against the Mumbai Indians (MI), he told us we didn't play well and needed to improve in specific areas. There is no room for complacency because he'll always let you know when something's not right. He keeps things simple, straightforward, and to the point. He's always there to appreciate you, but he will also step in if you're going off track. That way, everyone stays aligned to the team's cause," Kishore added.

Gujarat Titans currently sit atop the table with 16 points, having won eight of their 11 matches. With three league games remaining against Delhi Capitals (DC), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Titans will look to maintain their momentum. Finishing at the top of the table comes with a crucial advantage; even if they lose Qualifier 1, they get another shot at reaching the final through Qualifier 2. A direct win in Qualifier 1, of course, secures their place in the summit clash.

Under Nehra, Gujarat clinched their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2022.

In GT's last match against Mumbai Indians, the Titans won the toss and opted to bowl first. A 71-run stand between Will Jacks (53 in 35 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (35 in 24 balls, with five fours) was the highlight as wickets fell regularly, restricting MI to 155/8 in their 20 overs.

Sai Kishore (2/34) was the pick of the bowlers for GT, while Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, and Gerald Coetzee took a wicket each.

The run-chase was a rollercoaster ride for both teams. GT did lose Sai Sudharsan early, but a 72-run stand between skipper Shubman Gill (43 in 46 balls, with three fours and a six) and Jos Buttler (30 in 27 balls, with three fours and a six) marked their comeback in the game.

In the 14th over, with GT 107/2, a rain break was taken with GT ahead as per the DLS Method. After the break, Jasprit Bumrah (2/19) and Trent Boult (2/22) brought MI back in the game, collapsing GT to 132/6 in 18 overs at the start of another rain break.

This time, GT was behind. When the game finally resumed, the revised target was 147 runs with one more over left. Rahul Tewatia (11*) and Gerald Coetzee (12) single-handedly finished the job for GT, earning them a win by three wickets on a last-ball thriller. Gill was given the 'Player of the Match' award.

