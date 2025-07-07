Sai Kishore signs with Surrey for County Championship stint

New Delhi [India], July 7 : Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore is all set to play county cricket, having signed with Surrey for two matches in Division One of the County Championship. The 28-year-old will be available towards the end of July, as per ESPNcricinfo.

His first match is likely to be in Scarborough, where he could face his former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is currently playing for Yorkshire. Sai Kishore's second and final game of the stint will be against Durham at Chester-le-Street from July 29 to August 1.

"I'm really excited to be joining Surrey for the next two County Championship matches," Sai Kishore said in a statement, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Surrey are one of the most prestigious clubs in the world, and I have heard great things about the set-up from lots of different people in the game," he added.

Alec Stewart, Surrey's high-performance advisor, said, "I'm delighted to bring the highly rated Sai Kishore into our squad for the next two Kookaburra games.

"All the reports I have received from people I respect in the Indian game have spoken highly of him. His four-day record for Tamil Nadu is very good, and he brings leadership experience to the group," he added, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Sai Kishore has mostly played T20 cricket in recent months. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, he was one of the most successful spinners, taking 19 wickets in 15 matches for the Gujarat Titans (GT), with an economy rate of 9.24. Recently, he also led his club side to its first-ever Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) title.

Although known for his white-ball performances, Sai Kishore also boasts strong red-ball credentials. He has taken 192 wickets in 46 first-class matches at an average of 23.51 at an economy rate of 2.76. In the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy, he was the leading wicket-taker, picking up 53 wickets in nine matches as Tamil Nadu reached the semi-finals.

This short stint with Surrey gives Sai Kishore a valuable opportunity to remind selectors of his red-ball abilities and prepare for the upcoming domestic season.

He's no stranger to English conditions, having been a reserve player during India's 2022 tour. He bowled 14 overs in a warm-up game and even dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara.

So far, Sai Kishore has played three T20 internationals for India. After his county games, he may return to play in the Buchi Babu tournament before the Ranji Trophy begins. Under his leadership, Tamil Nadu has consistently made it to the knockout stages in recent seasons.

Surrey, aiming to win their fourth straight County Championship title, will hope Sai Kishore adds value to their squad. His Tamil Nadu and Gujarat Titans teammate, B Sai Sudharsan, played a role in Surrey's title wins in 2023 and 2024.

