Sai Sudharsan Out for Duck on Test Debut in IND vs ENG 1st Test at Headingley (Watch Video)

Sai Sudharsan’s Test debut ended in disappointment as the young left-hander was dismissed for a duck during India’s first innings against England at Headingley on Friday. The left-handed batter from Tamil Nadu came in at number three and faced only four balls before he was caught behind off the bowling of England captain Ben Stokes. Sudharsan walked in shortly before lunch following the dismissal of KL Rahul for 42. He survived an early scare on his very first ball when Brydon Carse nearly trapped him on the pads, though it appeared the ball had struck the bat first. A single by Yashasvi Jaiswal brought Sudharsan back on strike in the final over before lunch. After leaving the second delivery, Sudharsan faced a third ball that narrowly missed his thigh pad. However, on the next delivery, he attempted a similar flick down the leg side, only to edge it to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

Sai Sudarshan out for 4 balls duck:



1st ball - Huge appeal,

2nd ball - Dot,

3rd ball - Huge appeal,

4th ball - Out



3 out of 4 balls were nightmare and that is what happens when you ignores merit of Ruturaj. Still all love to Sudarshan, he will come back. #INDvsENG#TestCricketpic.twitter.com/QxrRCIG1i5 — Aryan MsDian💛🐦 (@aryan_raj206s) June 20, 2025

With this, England secured their second breakthrough just before the lunch. India was 92 for 2 at lunch on Day 1, after a strong opening stand of 91 between Jaiswal and Rahul. The back-to-back dismissals of Rahul and Sudharsan gave England some momentum going into the second session.

Sudharsan was handed Test cap No. 317 as India began their campaign in the new World Test Championship cycle. He received his debut cap from senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara before the start of the match.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna