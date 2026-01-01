Sai Sudharsan suffers rib fracture, likely to miss remainder of Vijay Hazare Trophy

New Delhi [India], January 2 : Tamil Nadu batter Sai Sudharsan sustained a rib fracture during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh in Ahmedabad on December 26 2025.

He's currently undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) and is expected to be out of action for around six weeks.

Sudharsan sustained the injury while diving for a run during his half-century. He missed the next two games, against Karnataka and Jharkhand.

According to ESPNcricinfo, he reported at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on December 29, and a scan revealed "a slender, undisplaced fracture of the anterior cortex of the right seventh rib".

Sudharsan's rib fracture is expected to keep him out for 6-8 weeks, which will likely put him back in action just in time for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, where he'll be joining his Gujarat Titans.

"Sai is undertaking lower-body strength and conditioning work with appropriate protection to the injured rib to facilitate healing, and he has responded well to the program. Upper-body training will be introduced once acute symptoms settle over the next seven to ten days, following which he will be gradually progressed into a structured upper-body strength and conditioning program," a CoE report said as per ESPNcricinfo.

Sudharsan made his Test debut in 2025 and has played six matches, scoring 302 runs at an average of 27.45. He also has three ODIs under his belt, with 127 runs at an average of 63.50, and a single T20I appearance.

Tamil Nadu are currently sixth in their group with one win in four games. They have three more group games remaining: against Rajasthan, Tripura, and Kerala.

