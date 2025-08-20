Saint Lucia Kings win last ball-thriller to register first win of CPL

Basseterre [St. Kitts and Nevis], August 20 : In an exciting match, defending Champions Saint Lucia Kings beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by three runs in a last-ball thriller at Werner Park to register their first win of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025, early on Wednesday, an official CPL statement said.

Put in to bat after losing the toss, St Lucia Kings posted 200 runs in the first innings, riding on quick-fire half-centuries from Johnson Charles and Roston Chase and a 23-ball 46 from Tim David. Charles scored 52 off 28 balls and set the tone for a big total for SLK, the statement added.

Whereas Chase scored a 38-ball 61 and picked up two wickets for 27 runs to be named the player of the match.

Patriots started their chase well and stayed in the game till the end, thanks to Jason Holder's 29-ball 63 runs blitzkrieg and Bidaisee's steady 50, but fell Short by three runs. For the St Lucia Kings, Captain David Wiese and Khary Pierre picked up two wickets each, the statement said.

Earlier, SLK's first match was washed out due to heavy rain on Monday. They will face the Trinbago Knight Riders early on Sunday.

St Lucia Kings 200/8 in 20 overs (Roston Chase 61, Johnson Charles 52; Kyle Mayers 2/24) vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 197/6 in 20 overs (Jason Holder 63, Navian Bidaisee 50, Khary Pierre 2/25).

