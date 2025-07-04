Sakshi Dhoni Shares Heartfelt Post on 15th Wedding Anniversary With MS Dhoni: “We Made a Promise!”

Sakshi Dhoni celebrated 15 years of marriage with her husband and former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni on July 4, 2025. The couple tied the knot on July 4, 2010, and marked the anniversary with a heartfelt message on Instagram. She shared a touching photograph showing MS Dhoni gently holding her hand, capturing their deep bond. Along with the picture, Sakshi wrote, "We made a promise! Onto 16th."

The wedding ceremony was held privately at Vishranti Resort in Kandoli village near Dehradun. Only close friends and family were present as the couple preferred a low-key celebration.

Dhoni is the only cricketer to have won all three ICC white-ball trophies as captain. He played his last international match for India on July 10, 2019, against New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester. In that World Cup semifinal, Dhoni scored 50 runs off 72 balls but India lost by 18 runs.

He announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, through a video post on Instagram.

Though Dhoni retired from international cricket, he continues to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings. Ahead of the 2025 IPL mega auction, CSK retained him for Rs 4 crore. Dhoni played all 14 league matches in the IPL 2025 season.

On April 10, 2025, Dhoni was reappointed as CSK captain after Ruturaj Gaikwad was injured and ruled out for the rest of the season. Despite his return as captain, CSK finished last in the IPL points table for the first time.

There have been reports that Dhoni may retire from IPL after the 2025 season. However, he has made no official announcement on his future.