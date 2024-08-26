Salman Butt criticizes Pakistan's bowlers and management after shocking loss to Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], August 26 : Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has voiced strong criticism against Pakistan's bowlers and team management following their unexpected 10-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in the first Test at Rawalpindi.

Butt expressed his disappointment with the team's overall performance, particularly highlighting the ineffective bowling and questionable strategic decisions that contributed to the loss.

Despite declaring their first innings at a solid 448/6, Pakistan failed to maintain their advantage. Their bowlers struggled to make any significant impact, allowing Bangladesh to post a commanding 565 runs in their first innings.

Mushfiqur Rahim was instrumental for Bangladesh, scoring a standout 191. The Pakistani pace attack, which was supposed to be their main strength, failed to challenge the Bangladeshi batters, resulting in a substantial first-innings deficit.

Butt criticized the excuse given by the Pakistan management and bowlers, who claimed the pitch did not behave as expected. He pointed out the inconsistency in their statements, questioning how a supposedly problematic pitch could be responsible for Pakistan's dismal bowling performance when Bangladesh's pacers and spinners both found success.

"Pitch was not the issue. The quality of bowling was. Our bowling coach said that the pitch didn't turn out the way we wanted. Bowlers also said that the pitch was not good. How does that make sense? Especially when Pakistan got bowled out inside two sessions. Their pacers got the wickets of our top-order batters before the spinners took responsibility in the middle. So, this is a long list of mismanagement and incompetence," Butt said on his official YouTube channel.

Butt was particularly harsh on Pakistan's pace attack, noting that, for the first time, Bangladesh's bowlers appeared faster and fitter. He also pointed out that Pakistan's junior bowlers outperformed their senior counterparts, which he described as a concerning sign for the future.

"Where should I start? Playing four fast bowlers, the declaration, the line and length, everything went wrong. I think this is the first time that the average speed of Bangladesh bowlers was higher than ours. They looked more fit than us. Our junior fast bowlers did better than our senior ones. So, there is a list of mistakes made by the team. Where should we start? Who should we pick and blame because the list goes on," Butt added.

This defeat marks a historic low for Pakistan, being their first-ever loss to Bangladesh in Test cricket and their first home defeat by a 10-wicket margin.

The second Test against Bangladesh is set to begin on August 30 and Pakistan will need to quickly reassess their strategy and address the issues that led to their humiliating loss if they hope to bounce back in the series.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor