Salman Khan Birthday: MS Dhoni Attends Bollywood Superstar’s 60th Birthday Celebration at Panvel Farmhouse (VIDEO)

Salman Khan Birthday: Former India captain MS Dhoni was spotted at Bollywood star Salman Khan’s birthday celebration at his farmhouse in Panvel. Dhoni arrived at the event with his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, and daughter, Ziva Dhoni. A large crowd gathered outside the farmhouse as fans and photographers waited to catch a glimpse of the former India skipper.

MS Dhoni at Salman Khan's farmhouse to celebrate Bhai's birthday 🔥🔥#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan

pic.twitter.com/RGkr22lWtq — ` (@WorshipDhoni) December 26, 2025

Dhoni was seen seated in the front of the car, while his wife and daughter sat in the back. Salman Khan and Dhoni were later seen posing together for a photograph, which has since gone viral on social media.

MS Dhoni at Salman Khan’s birthday party. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3cYyOloCcV — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 27, 2025

Salman Khan turned 60 on Dec. 27 and hosted a private celebration attended by family members and several prominent personalities from the film industry.

Despite retiring from international cricket in August 2020, the 44-year-old Dhoni remains one of the most popular figures in the sport. He represented India in 98 Twenty20 Internationals, 350 One Day Internationals, and 90 Test matches after making his international debut in 2004. Dhoni is the only captain in history to have won all three ICC white-ball trophies.

Dhoni continues to feature in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings. The franchise has won five IPL titles under his leadership, and the wicketkeeper-batter holds several records in the league.

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming recently spoke about the franchise’s long-term planning following the signing of Sanju Samson at the IPL 2026 auction.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Fleming said the move was part of succession planning. He added that the team was looking to strengthen its opening options while also preparing for the future. Fleming said that at some stage Dhoni will move on and that Samson fits the role of an international-quality player who aligns with the franchise’s long-term vision.

The Indian Premier League 2026 season is expected to begin on March 26.