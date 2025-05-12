New Delhi [India], May 12 : Following his pupil's retirement from Test cricket, star India batter Virat Kohli childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma lauded the 36-year-old for an illustrious Test career and expressed hope that he will be there to win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 for India.

In a decision that sent shockwaves in the cricketing fraternity, Indian batting icon pulled down curtains on his 14-year-old Test career, just over a month ahead of India's five-match Test series against England, which will start India's ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign.

Speaking toabout Virat's Test career, Rajkumar said that while Virat not wearing the white clothing will hurt emotionally, he is still proud of his pupil's "tremendous contribution" to Indian cricket. He also expressed hope that the star batter will continue his commitment to ODI cricket, a format where he still holds some of the biggest records.

"I salute him for his tremendous contribution to Indian Cricket, and as a coach, I am proud of him for what he has done for the country and the example he has set for the youngsters. Emotionally, it hurts that we won't be seeing him in whites again for the country. I appreciate and back his decision...Hopefully, he will be there to win the ODI World Cup for India and he will be 100 per cent committed to it," said the coach.

Virat made his Test debut in June 2011 against the West Indies. While his first Test tour was a massive disappointment with just 76 runs in five innings, a young Virat made a name for himself with some serious, counter-attacking knocks subsequently. His rise as a Test player started with his maiden ton against Australia at Adelaide in 2012, when he made 116 in 213 balls. In a tour where no other could touch 300 runs for India and giants like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Virender Sehwag looked a shadow of their dominant selves, Virat top-scored for India with 300 runs in four Tests, including a century and fifty. Between 2011 and 2015, he made 2,994 runs in 41 Tests at an average of 44.03, with 11 centuries and 12 fifties in 72 innings.

Between 2016 and 2019, Virat had a golden patch, piling up 4,208 runs in 43 Tests at an average of 66.79, with 16 centuries and 10 fifties in 69 innings and the best score of 254*. This also included seven double centuries, most by a captain in Test cricket history.

However, the 2020s have not been great for the superstar batter, having made just 2,028 runs in 39 Tests at an underwhelming average of 30.72, with just three centuries and nine fifties to show in 69 innings. His numbers received a boost from a fine 2023, in which he made 671 runs in eight Tests at an average of 55.91, with two centuries and two fifties in 12 innings.

During this whole time frame, Virat battled some struggles, notably against deliveries outside the off-stump line and against spinners.

He ended last year with just 382 runs in 10 Tests at an average of 22.47, with just one century and fifty in 19 innings. His last Test outing was the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour to Australia from November-January, where he made just 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.75, with his century at Perth being a highlight. That century was his first since July 2023, when he hit a ton against the West Indies at Port of Spain in 2023. Also, his last century at home came against Australia in early 2023 during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Ahmedabad.

Virat's career has been about overcoming challenges and taking Indian cricket to new highs.

Be it smashing a peak Australian attack, led by Mitchell Johnson, for 692 runs including four centuries during Australia tour in 2014-15, his arrival as the new captain who guided India to ICC World Test Championship, redemption tour to England in 2018 and five fifty-plus scores after managing just 134 runs in 10 innings during his last time in UK or braving world-class bowling attacks, the 36-year-old has given fans tonnes of memories to cherish forever.

