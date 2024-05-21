New Delhi [India], May 21 : Star England all-rounder Sam Curran thinks that right-arm Jofa Archer's comeback to the national squad would be a fear factor for the opposition in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Archer is one of cricket's most exciting bowlers whose career has been derailed by injuries. The 29-year-old has barely featured for England in any format since 2021, mainly because of ongoing issues with his right elbow for which he has undergone two operations. A back injury ruled him out of most of 2022.

His last appearance for England dates back to May 2023, and since then, he has been on the road to recovery from an elbow injury that forced him out for nearly 12 months.

The path back hasn't been easy for Archer - since 2021, he has encountered multiple obstacles, including stress fractures, persistent elbow problems and even surgery due to a freak fish tank accident.

"It's incredibly exciting. I'm sure any England fans or players will be buzzed to have him back. He's such an addition that no side can turn down. He's got that extra pace and that fear factor he can bring to the opposition as well," Curran said as quoted by Sky Sports.

"It's hugely exciting, we all hope his injuries are behind him, and it will be hugely special going to play in Barbados [during the T20 World Cup] and stuff like that. I think he's excited, and hopefully he'll start well. Jof's had a really tough couple of years, so we're all hoping he can bring his A-game back which we know he's got and everyone is just incredibly excited to have a player of his quality back," the 25-year-old added.

Before the mega event, the Three Lions will play a T20I series against Pakistan.

England vs Pakistan T20I series fixtures

May 22: Headingley, 6.30 pm.

May 25: Edgbaston, 2.30 pm.

May 28: Sophia Gardens, 6.30 pm.

May 30: The Kia Oval, 6.30 pm.

England will fly to the Caribbean on May 31 ahead of their first game against Scotland in Barbados on June 4. They are drawn in Group B at the T20 World Cup alongside Australia, Namibia, Scotland and Oman.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

