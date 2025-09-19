Sammy confident about West Indies' potential to scalp 20 wickets in India tour

New Delhi [India], September 19 : West Indies head coach Daren Sammy is confident that the seam attack selected for the upcoming two-Test tour of India has the diversity to thrive in any conditions and potentially claim 20 wickets.

The West Indies pace attack features Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Anderson Phillip and Jayden Seales, along with all-rounder Justin Greaves.

The series will start on October 2 in Ahmedabad, with the second Test scheduled from October 10 in Delhi.

"We have found ourselves in a position where our seam attack could operate in any conditions. That six-to-eight-metre length works across the world. But in our fast-bowling department, we've got four different guys who have their own variety," Daren Sammy said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"You have Shamar Joseph, who's very skiddy, Jayden, who has a strong front leg and can swing the ball both ways, then you have Alzarri Joseph with his height and the bounce he could extract. So, again, we take confidence in that, especially the way they've been bowling over the last year. The ability to take 20 wickets, because that's what you will need in India. If you can't take 20 wickets in India, you are on the back foot, and we have a bowling line-up of that, especially from the seam department, that could take 20 wickets."

Sammy emphasised that the process for claiming 20 wickets remains consistent, focusing on lines and lengths, particularly targeting the six-to-eight-meter mark, with taking all 20 wickets being their primary objective in the Test match.

"The process remains the same. The lines and lengths don't change in terms of that six-to-eight-metre length. Maybe it's just adjusting whether it's a touch fuller or touch further back into the pitch. I have full confidence in that, and it makes me smile knowing that we go out bowling and we take 20 wickets. And that's the first objective in the Test match," he concluded.

Former captain Kraigg Brathwaite has been dropped from the West Indies' 15-member squad for the upcoming two Tests in India.

Brathwaite, a seasoned batter with 100 Test caps, lost his place in the final XI during their third home Test against Australia. Apart from Brathwaite, Keacy Carty, Johann Layne, and Mikyle Louis are missing from the West Indies squad.

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection committee has reintroduced Alick Athanaze and Tagenarine Chanderpaul as part of a batting group which has been handpicked for their skills against spin.

Khary Pierre, who is yet to earn his maiden Test cap, has been called up for the tour. Pierre will serve as the second specialist spinner in the squad.

Athanaze's last Test appearance for the Caribbean side dates back to their tour of Pakistan in January this year. Chanderpaul, whose last Test appearance was back in 2024, could form the opening pair alongside John Campbell.

Kevlon Anderson, who boasts an average of 42.05, retained his place in the squad. Captain Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach and Brandon King make up the rest of the batting unit.

Vice-captain Jomel Warrican, Pierre, and Chase will spearhead the spin department. West Indies will depart on September 22 and is set to arrive in Ahmedabad on September 24.

West Indies Test Tour to India: Roston Chase (Captain), Jomel Warrican (Vice-Captain), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.

