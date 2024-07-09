Samson, Dube, Yashasvi join India squad for remaining matches of T20I series against Zimbabwe

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 9 : After winning the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup, India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, allrounder Shivam Dube, and batter Yashasvi Jaiswal joined the 'Men in Blue' squad for the remaining matches of the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Men in Blue got hold of the prestigious T20 World Cup trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of Samson, Dube, and Jaiswal practising in the nets after joining Team India's squad against Zimbabwe.

"The #T20WorldCup-winning trio is in the house... and they are Raring To Go," BCCI wrote on X.

The #T20WorldCup-winning trio is in the house... 👏 👏 ... and they are 𝙍𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙏𝙤 𝙂𝙤! 💪 💪#TeamIndia | #ZIMvIND | @IamSanjuSamson | @IamShivamDube | @ybj_19 pic.twitter.com/E0rNOkHmTz — BCCI (@BCCI) July 9, 2024

In the five-match 20-over series, India conceded a defeat in the opening game. However, Shubman Gill's side made a comeback after they sealed a win in the second match of the series.

Recapping the second match of the series, Team India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat first.

Batting first, India slammed a massive total of 234/2 in 20 overs with the knocks from Abhishek Sharma (100 runs in 47 balls with seven fours and eight sixes) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (77* runs from 47 balls with 11 fours, 1 six). Rinku Singh played a quickfire knock of 48 runs from just 22 balls which included five sixes and two fours in his innings at a strike rate of 218.18.

For the hosts, one wicket each was snapped by Blessing Muzarbani and Wellington Masakadza in their respective spells in the match.

Chasing a big total of 235 runs, Zimbabwe was bundled out for 134 runs in 18.4 overs. The highest scorer for the side was their opener Wessly Madhevere who scored 43 runs from 39 balls with the help of three fours and a six. All-rounder Luke Jongwe scored 33 runs in 26 balls which included four boundaries in his innings.

For Men in Blue, the pick of the bowlers were the right-arm seamers Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar who bagged three wickets each in their spells where they conceded 15 and 37 runs respectively. Two wickets were taken by Ravi Bishnoi and one wicket was taken by Washington Sundar in their respective spells.

After levelling the series 1-1, India will play the third T20I at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

