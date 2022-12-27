Sandeep Sharma shocked and heartbroken after IPL snub

Veteran Indian pacer Sandeep Sharma, who had a base price of INR 50 lakh, didn't manage to fetch a single bid from any of the 10 franchises in the IPL auction 2023. Reacting to the snub, Sandeep has admitted that he is "shocked and disappointed" to see himself going unsold.

"I'm shocked and disappointed," a disheartened Sandeep Sharma told Cricket.com"I don't know why I went unsold. I've done well whichever team I had played for and genuinely thought some team would bid for me. To be honest, I was not expecting this. Don't even know where it has gone wrong. In domestic cricket, I have been performing well. In the Ranji Trophy, last round, I took seven wickets. I did so well in Syed Mushtaq Ali."

I have always strived to be consistent in my bowling. And that's the only thing in my hands. I can't control selection or non-selection. If a chance comes then good, or else, I have to keep doing good work," a hurt Sandeep said.Sandeep, who had set a base price of INR 50 lakhs, might not have been able to fetch a bid from any of the 10 franchises in the auction, but he could still end up playing in the IPL as an injury-replacement player. Considering the dynamics of the T20 league, injuries to players are pretty common. Sandeep, considering the talent and experience he has, could be high on the franchises' list as a replacement player if the need arises.