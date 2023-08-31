Sangha magic, hard-hitting Marsh power Australia to 111-run victory against South Africa

Durban [South Africa], August 31 : Young spinner Tanveer Sangha showcased his prowess against South Africa as Australia went 1-0 up in the three-match T20I series in style in Durban on Wednesday.

His bowling figure of 4-31 was the best for a player making his debut for Australia.

His spin magic made short work of the hosts South Africa as Australia cruised comfortably towards a thumping 111-run victory.

Australia set a massive target of 227 for the hosts with skipper Mitchell Marsh playing a captain's role and powering the visitors to the gigantic total with his unbeaten 92(49)*.

Tim David's knock of 68 off 24 runs was also vital in powering the Baggy Greens to the mammoth total.

While chasing the target, the hosts were dealt with an early blow with Marcus Stoinis sending Temba back on the final ball of the first over.

Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks stitched up a 46-run partnership to get the Proteas back in the high-chase battle.

But once the right-arm pacer Sean Abbott sent Dussen back to the dugout, Sangha who was the surprise selection in the squad, inflicted mayhem.

His legbreak style of bowling broke South Africa's backbone with skipper Aiden Markram (7), Dewald Brevis (5) and Tristan Stubbs (0) failing to face the new challenge that was in front of them.

Marco Jansen came in and became the third batter for South Africa to cross the double digits but once again Sangha showed his potential by claiming his wicket.

Marcus Stoinis and Spencer Johnson returned to the attack and struck the final blow as South Africa were bundled out 115

Reeza Hendricks was the only player who was able to deal with the Australian bowling attack.

He stayed till the 16th over looking to take the hosts to a respectable score, but Johnson denied him that opportunity.

Earlier in the innings, Australia who held the record of scoring the most runs in the powerplay broke their own record as the opening order plundered 70 runs in the first six overs making the Proteas bowlers toil hard.

Once the onslaught began, South African bowlers started spraying deliveries all over the pitch.

Marsh and David defined modern-day batting with their aggressive yet subtle shot technique to make the hosts run all over the field to chase the ball.

After suffering a 111-run defeat, the hosts would be keen to rebound and make the series 1-1 while Australia who have already tasted blood will be keen to clinch the series.

Brief Score: Australia 226-6 (Mitchell Marsh 92*, Tim David 64; Lizaad Wiliams 3-44) vs South Africa 115 (Reeza Hendricks 56, Rassie van der Dussen 21; Tanveer Sangha 4-31).

