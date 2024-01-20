Sania Mirza Ends Marriage With Shoaib Malik via Khula, What Does This Term Mean?

In a recent development, the confirmation of the divorce between Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza and former Pakistani cricket captain Shoaib Malik has become a major headline. The revelation surfaced after Shoaib Malik officially tied the knot with renowned Pakistani actress Sana Javed on Saturday, January 20.

Imran Mirza, Sania Mirza's father, openly acknowledged the separation, revealing that it occurred through the process of khula, a right granted to Muslim women for unilaterally divorcing their husbands under Sharia law. Imran Mirza straightforwardly stated, "It was a khula."

Speculations about differences between Shoaib and Sania had been circulating since 2022, and the couple has been rarely seen together in the past couple of years. Just a few days ago, Malik also unfollowed the Indian star on Instagram. Shoaib and Sania had initially tied the knot in Hyderabad, Mirza's hometown, in April 2010, and they used to reside in Dubai.

Sana Javed, a prominent Pakistani actress known for her roles in hit drama serials and films, had previously married singer Umair Jaiswal in 2020 in a simple ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic.