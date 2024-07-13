Sania Mirza, Mary Kom, The Great Khali arrive for Anant-Radhika's 'Shubh Aashirwaad' ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : India's Olympic medalist boxer Mary Kom, former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler The Great Khali, and famous former tennis player Sania Mirza arrived at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai for the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on Saturday.

Mary, considered one of India's finest boxers, is a bronze medalist from 2012 London Olympics and has multiple medals across the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and World Championships. Khali, whose real name is Dalip Singh Rana, is best known for his stint with WWE, where he was a one-time World Heavyweight Champion and is a Hall of Famer as well.

Mirza has represented India in multiple Grand Slam competitions, securing doubles titles at Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open. She is also a former world number-one tennis player in doubles competition. She retired from tennis last year after the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding ceremony, attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, included Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Radhika Merchant continued to captivate throughout the festivities with her style and grace.

For her vidai ceremony, following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika opted for a stunning sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra.

The ensemble was completed with a Banarasi silk dupatta and a veil cascading into a dramatic train, creating a picture of timeless elegance.

Adding to her regal appearance were heirloom jewellery pieces passed down through generations, embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds.

Each accessory, from the choker to the mang tika, contributed to Radhika's majestic presence on her special day.

The celebrations continue with 'Mangal Utsav,' the wedding reception on July 14.

