Sanjay Bangar backs Jitesh as finisher, says Samson best suited in top order

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 : Former India cricketer and batting coach Sanjay Bangar said that while Sanju Samson has performed well at the top for India when given chances, Jitesh Sharma might pip him for a spot in the playing 11 as a finisher in the South Africa T20Is.

Speaking on JioStar, Sanjay Bangar said that Samson has performed well as an opener in T20Is and that his best role remains at the top of the order. With players like Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya occupying the middle order, Samson may not fit at number four to six.

Bangar emphasised the importance of giving the number seven spot to someone experienced in finishing games, such as Jitesh Sharma, who has consistently done so in the IPL.

"The Indian team management did give chances to Sanju Samson. He opened the innings and performed really well when Shubman Gill was absent, scoring hundreds against Bangladesh and South Africa. He also had a run of low scores. But his best spot in T20 cricket is still at the top. With players like Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, or Hardik Pandya available, there may not be a place for him at number four, five, or six. That's why, if you need someone who can hit sixes with the older ball, you have Jitesh Sharma. He has done it in the past and does it regularly in the IPL. It is good to back a player who has done it for longer. Once your number four, five, and six are sorted, give the number seven spot to a guy who has done that job more often," Bangar said.

Bangar said Jitesh is likely to take the number seven spot, as India have tried Samson in various middle-order roles without consistent results. He added that Jitesh has proven his ability to finish innings and hit big shots lower down the order, making him a better fit for the role.

"I think Jitesh will now get the number seven spot. The Indian team has tried to fit in Sanju Samson and tried him in different roles. But they have not got the required returns from him at number four, five, or six. Jitesh Sharma has shown he is quite a capable player. He can bat lower down the order and look to hit the big shots even with a slightly older ball," Bangar said on JioStar.

Samson has played 51 T20Is for India and has scored 995 runs at an average of 25.51, with three fifties and three hundreds to his name.

