Sanjay Bangar's addition will bring experience for the players, says Punjab Kings' Ness Wadia

New Delhi, Dec 11 Amidst the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 trading, Punjab Kings sprang a surprise by bringing back Sanjay Bangar as their head of cricket development. Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia has now emphasized that the former India batting coach was the unanimous choice of all the owners.

Prior to this, Bangar, a former India cricketer with a wealth of coaching expertise, had a contentious relationship with the team's promoters during his previous stint.

"Basically, when Bangalore released him, we were very happy. So, it's a homecoming of sorts in that sense. And we're so happy that he's come back, and he'll be working with Trevor (Bayliss, the head coach) and everyone else. And his return is very much appreciated and welcomed," Ness Wadia, the co-owner of Punjab Kings, told Cricbuzz.

Bangar had a falling out with Preity Zinta, one of the owners, and their disagreements were made public. However, Wadia said that all of the franchise's promoters were in favour of recalling Bangar.

"We took the opportunity to hire him again, and the decision was unanimous amongst all the promoters. We all wanted Sanjay back because he was with us earlier when he started his career and now, he's coached for India. He had also been with RCB," Wadia added.

Punjab King's bottom-placed finish in the 2016 season saw the exit of Sanjay Bangar from the franchise, it was the 2014 season which is considered Punjab Kings' best season under Bangar when they reached the final before losing to Kolkata Knight Riders. Since then, they have not made the playoffs of the IPL, often finishing in the bottom half.

However, Wadia believes the exit of Bangar after the 2016 season was not a bitter parting citing it as a mutual exit.

"There was no unceremonious parting in the first stint. I think that's not correct. And Sanjay will be with us hopefully for a while," he said hoping his second stint will be longer than the first.

"I'm very happy that he's going to bring, you know, all his experience with Trevor (Bayliss), with Shikhar (Dhawan, the captain) and with the whole team and with Satish [Menon, the CEO]. And I think you'll see a sort of structure being brought in and Punjab Kings will be a force to reckon with for years to come."

