"Sanju, Rishabh should be in Playing 11": RP Singh on India's batting choices for T20 World Cup

New Delhi [India], May 31 : Former Indian pacer RP Singh on Friday suggested that India should include both wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant in their playing XI in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup and also the veteran left-arm fast-medium said that Hardik Pandya's bowling is very important for Team India.

Several players were in contention prior to team selection, but the selectors chose Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant, with KL Rahul being a notable absentee from India's T20 World Cup squad. India captain Rohit Sharma and head selector Ajit Agarkar stated that they were seeking middle-order batters when selecting wicketkeepers, which is why they excluded KL Rahul, who opened the batting for the Lucknow Super Giants.

Pant made a roaring comeback to professional cricket after a major car accident in December 2022 and the swashbuckling left-hander made 446 runs at an average of 40.54 and a strike-rate of 155.40 in IPL. Pant also claimed a joint-high 16 dismissals with the gloves during the most recent India Premier League (IPL) season.

RP Singh said India should open with star batter Virat Kohli while keeping wicketkeeper-batter Sanju at the 35-year-old's place at No. 3 and Pant, who is gearing up to make his India comeback, should bat at the No. 5 position.

"According to me Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant should be in the playing XI. I think Sanju played brilliantly in the IPL 2024 and he can play at the No. 3 spot. Virat can open for India. And on number 5 you can put Rishabh," RP Singh told the media during the jersey launch of the World Championship of Legends team India Champions.

Hardik experienced a terrible IPL 2024 season as both a player and captain. The all-rounder was named Mumbai Indians captain ahead of the season, ending Rohit Sharma's ten-year stint - a decision that did not go down well with some fans.

Things became worse as MI won only four matches in the competition and finished last. Hardik received a lot of criticism from both fans and experts, with a section of audience even booing him.

Hardik displayed poor performance in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with the Mumbai Indians. In 14 matches, Pandya scored 216 runs at an average of 18.00 and a strike rate of 143.04, with the best score of 46. He also took 11 wickets at a poor average of 35.18 and an economy rate of 10.75.

Recently in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday, Pandya was seen practising with both bat and ball during the net practice

Talking about Pandya's form, the former bowler said that the all-rounder also knows about the fact that his performance with bat and ball has been poor in the recently concluded IPL 2024. RP Singh also stated that the 30-year-old's form in India's campaign will play a big role as it will create balance well in the team.

"Hardik's IPL has not gone well and he also knows this, so he is working hard for it. Hardik's bowling is very important for Team India. If Hardik bowls well and swings well then the balance of our team will be created well," RP further added.

India will start their T20 World Cup campaign on June 5 against Ireland at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

The blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan will take place on June 9. They will later play tournament co-hosts USA (June 12) and Canada (June 15) to wrap up their Group A matches.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

