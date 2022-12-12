Sanju Samson declines offer to join Ireland cricket - Reports

Sanju Samson, the ace wicketkeeper batter for the Indian team, has consistently been ignored by management despite his outstanding performances for the national team. The Ireland Cricket Board reportedly made Samson an offer to join its team recently, according to stories that have emerged.

According to Insidesports, the Ireland board assured Samson that if he moved to the country to further his cricketing career, he would play in every game. Samson, however, declined the offer and said he would never consider playing for another nation at the international level since he wants to represent India. If he had accepted the offer, the 28-year-old would have had to cut all ties to the BCCI and the Indian Premier League. He was included in the squad for the ODI series against New Zealand but did not get a chance to play in any of those matches.