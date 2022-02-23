Sanju Samson has got talent: Rohit Sharma backs Rajasthan Royals skipper for T20 World Cup

India's full-time captain Rohit Sharma praised out of favour wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson by saying he is one of the most talented batsmen around. Addressing a press conference, Sharma hailed Samson as one of the talented players and said he is definitely in consideration for the T20 World Cup. Sharma added that Samson is in consideration for the showpiece event which will be held in Australia later this year.

"Sanju Samson has got talent. Whenever he have seen him bat he has produced an innings where people go over the moon. He has got the skill set to succeed, he is definitely in consideration," Sharma said at a press conference. Sanju last played international cricket in July 2021 - during an away series against Sri Lanka. Since making his international debut in 2015, Samson has represented India in 10 matches where he has amassed 117 runs, averaging 11.70, with a highest individual score of 27.