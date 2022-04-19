Sanju Samson heaps praise on Ashwin for dismissing Andre Russell with unplayable delivery

Ravichandran Ashwin provided Rajasthan Royals (RR) with a huge breakthrough in their high-scoring thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Monday, as he sent the very dangerous Andre Russell packing for a golden duck. Russell came in when KKR were on track to chase down their target of 218, but the wily spinner outfoxed him with a carrom ball that clattered into the stumps after beating the outside edge.

After Ashwin got the wicket of Russell, it was Yuzvendra Chahal who stole the show with a hat-trick in the 17th over to complete his five-wicket haul. Coming from a wide angle, Ashwin got one to straighten and Russell ended up playing for the turn. The ball whizzed past Russell’s blade and crashed into the off-stump, sending the 35-year-old Ashwin on a celebratory run. Samson was all praise for the individual efforts from his teammates that contributed towards the win.“I think I don’t need to talk much about individuals. We are lucky to have great players. Special mention to (Ravichandran) Ashwin for his delivery to (Andre) Russell," he said.KKR were bowled out for 210 in 19.4 overs to succumb to their fourth defeat in seven matches. The Shryeas Iyer-led outfit is currently placed at the sixth spot in the points table.

