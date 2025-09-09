Sanju Samson in India’s Playing XI vs UAE? Here’s What Suryakumar Yadav Said Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Opener (VIDEO)

Asia Cup 2025 India Squad Selection: Sanju Samson’s place in India’s playing XI is once again under debate as the team prepares for its Asia Cup opener against UAE on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Captain Suryakumar Yadav was asked about Samson during the pre-match press conference. He laughed and replied, “Sir aapko playing XI message kar deta hoon main." (Sir, I'll message you the playing XI.) But yeah, see we are taking very good care of him and don't worry we'll make the right decision tomorrow.” His answer did not give a clear hint about Samson’s place.

Watch Video Here:

Samson has been in good form with three centuries in his last 10 T20 internationals, but team balance may work against him. At India’s final training session on Monday, Samson took part in wicketkeeping drills but had to wait for his batting turn. Meanwhile, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya batted in rotation and worked on finishing roles.

Sanju Samson 💔

Sometimes it hurts to see him like this…

A player who gives everything, still carries so much silently. 😞 pic.twitter.com/Lyef6kjrcT — CRICKET CULTURE (@CRICCULTURE09) September 8, 2025

Head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen in discussion with Samson, but indications suggest Jitesh may be preferred. The Vidarbha wicketkeeper has built a reputation in the IPL as a lower-order finisher and could slot in alongside Pandya. With Shubman Gill confirmed as vice captain and opener, the middle-order role for Samson looks limited. The final decision will be known when India face UAE in Dubai.