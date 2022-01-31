Sanju Samson reveals he was approached by other teams before IPL retentions

Sanju Samson will continue to play for Rajasthan Royals. Sanju was retained by the team as a skipper and reportedly signed a contract of Rs 14 crore during the retentions. The Kerala batsman has now revealed that he was approached by other teams before the retention. Continuing further he said, that there is no better feeling than batting and winning games for the Royals. Samson joined the franchise in 2013 and played there for three seasons before switching to Delhi Capitals in 2016. But the 27-year-old returned to the team in 2018 and took over the captaincy last year.

Moving further in their retention list, ace batter Jos Buttler came as the 2nd pick who has been retained for INR 10 crore. The third retention spot was sealed by uncapped Yashasvi Jaiswal, who became the 2nd youngest player to be retained across teams ahead of the mega-auctionTalking in terms of the team’s three retentions, RR’s director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara stated that retaining Samson was a ‘no-brainer’ and that he is their ‘long-term leader’.Samson had a great season with the bat where he smashed 484 runs in 14 games, averaging over 40.00. Sangakkara added that the Kerala cricketer is an exceptional player and remains to be a wonderful asset for the franchise.