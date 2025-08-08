Sanju Samson seeks exit from Rajasthan Royals before IPL 2026 auction; Franchise yet to decide

New Delhi [India], August 8 : Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson has informed the franchise that he wants to be released ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. Samson conveyed his decision to the RR management soon after the conclusion of IPL 2025, as per ESPNcricinfo.

While the Royals held their season review meetings in June, they haven't yet responded to Samson's request. There's still a possibility that the franchise might try to persuade him to stay. Lead owner Manoj Badale declined to comment on the matter. However, the final call will be taken jointly by Badale and head coach Rahul Dravid.

If RR agree to release Samson, they could either trade him to another franchise or let him go into the auction pool. According to IPL contract, the franchise has the final say in such situations. A potential trade could be in the form of a player swap or an all cash deal.

The 30-year-old first represented RR from 2013 to 2015, and returned in 2018 after a couple of seasons with Delhi Daredevils. He took over as captain in 2021, and in 2022 led the team to the IPL final, their first since the inaugural title win in 2008. However, the team released two of its top players, Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal, ahead of the 2025 mega auction, despite their Orange and Purple Cap wins in 2022.

Samson was among six players retained by the Royals before the previous mega auction, with a price tag of Rs 18 crore. The others were Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma and Shimron Hetmyer. In IPL 2025, Samson featured in only nine out of 14 matches due to a side strain, with Parag stepping in as stand-in skipper. RR ended the season at ninth place with just four wins.

Currently, Samson is training at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru as part of a routine programme for a group of players identified by the national selectors. He is expected to be selected for the Asia Cup, scheduled to begin in the UAE from September 9. Before that, he will be seen in action in the Kerala Cricket League, where he was picked by Kochi Blue Tigers for INR 26.8 lakh, the highest bid of the tournament.

RR have around two months to take a final decision on Samson, as the retention deadline is in November.

