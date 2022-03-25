Sanju Samson slams Rajasthan Royals’ Twitter post and unfollows franchise

In a major controversy, Rajasthan Royals happened to post a picture of Sanju Samson with some glittery filters added to it- black spectacles and an Arabian prince turban on his head. The franchise captioned:’Kya khoob lagte ho’ (You’re looking gorgeous) with a couple of emojis added to it.However, the post didn’t seem to go well with the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter. Samson got furious with the post and immediately rebuked it.The Rajasthan Royals skipper quoted the tweet and wrote: “Its ok for friends to do all this but teams should be professional..@rajasthanroyals.”

After Samson slammed the post, the franchise was forced to delete the tweet from its page but it was too late as the captain had already unfollowed them on Twitter but continues to follow the team’s official Instagram handle. Royals issued a statement stating they will make changes to their social media approach. In light of today's events, we will be making changes to our approach and team on social media. "Everything is well within the squad ahead of the first game as the boys prepare for SRH. The management will revisit our overall digital strategy and appoint a new team in due course."We realise that it is the IPL season and fans want the account to post updates regularly. We will find temporary solutions in the interim," said the Rajasthan Royals management on their official website.

