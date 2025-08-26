Sanju Samson Smashes 13 Runs Off One Ball in Kerala Cricket League 2025 (VIDEO)

Kochi Blue Tigers Cricket Team vs Thrissur Titans Cricket Team Scorecard: Sanju Samson pulled off a rare feat in the Kerala Cricket League 2025 by scoring 13 runs off a single delivery. The incident took place during his explosive knock for Kochi Blue Tigers against Thrissur Titans at the Greenfield International Stadium on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. Facing Sijomon Joseph in the fifth over, Samson launched the fourth ball for six. The delivery was called a no-ball as the bowler had overstepped. Samson then took full advantage of the free hit and smashed another towering six. With the two shots and the extra run for the no-ball, Samson collected 13 runs off one legal delivery.

The 30-year-old opener went on to score 89 from 46 balls with four fours and nine sixes. His innings ended in the 18th over, falling short of a second century in the competition.

Samson had earlier scored 121 while opening the innings for Kochi, a return to his preferred batting position after starting in the middle order. He was signed by the franchise for a record Rs 26.80 lakh at the KCL auction.

His dominant form has drawn attention ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar recently said Samson and Shubman Gill are competing for the second opener’s slot, with Abhishek Sharma seen as the first choice.

Samson has been India’s leading T20I opener and wicketkeeper since Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach. However, he struggled in the last series against England. His KCL performances could strengthen his case for a bigger role in the Asia Cup squad.