Sanju Samson Smashes 42-Ball Century in Kerala Cricket League 2025, Shares Hug with Elder Brother at Non-Striker’s End (VIDEO)

Kochi Blue Tigers Cricket Team vs Aries Kollam Sailors Cricket Team Scorecard: Sanju Samson produced a batting masterclass in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) as he reached his century in just 42 balls for Kochi Blue Tigers during their clash with Aries Kollam Sailors on August 24. The standout moment came when Samson’s elder brother, Saly Samson, walked up from the non-striker’s end to give him a heartfelt hug after the landmark. Rajasthan Royals shared the video of the celebration on their official account on X (formerly Twitter).

Watch video here:

Ever got to 100 and celebrated with your brother at the non-striker’s end? 🔥💗💯 pic.twitter.com/HcQOSbsKHY — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 24, 2025

Sanju Samson went on to score 121 off 51 deliveries with 14 fours and seven sixes. His knock played a vital role in Kochi’s record run chase of 237 runs. The team sealed victory with a last-ball six by Muhammad Ashik, who finished on 45 not out from 18 balls.

With this win, Kochi Blue Tigers secured their third consecutive victory to go top of the KCL 2025 points table.

KCL 2025 Points Table

Position Team PL W L NR PTS NRR 1 Kochi Blue Tigers 3 3 0 0 6 +1.980 2 Thrissur Titans 2 2 0 0 4 +1.056 3 Calicut Globstars 3 1 2 0 2 -0.030 4 Kollam Sailors 3 1 2 0 2 -0.144 5 Trivandrum Royals 3 1 2 0 2 -1.224 6 Alleppey Ripples 2 0 2 0 0 -1.678

Samson was named Player of the Match for his explosive innings and later thanked the home crowd for their strong support. “It’s not easy to lose a game in front of your home crowd. So I thank all the people who turned up in huge numbers,” Samson said. “To be very honest, I’m not much aware of the boys. But as much as I’m spending time with them, I’m getting very excited. Very exciting talent in the team. It’s a bit shocking to see we have so much talent in Kerala cricket."

"I request that we have to put in some special eyes in the local games going on, especially all the players. In the next one or two years, we should see one more guy playing for the country. And I can see that happening. With this talent, I don’t think that we are much far away,” he added.