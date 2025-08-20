New Delhi [India], August 20 : Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that right-hander batter Sanju Samson's chances in the playing XI are in "a bit of danger" after the inclusion of Shubman Gill in the team for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 from next month.

Team India for the Asia Cup 2025 was unveiled on Tuesday, with skipper Suryakumar leading the squad and Shubman Gill as his deputy, with several major names missing out. The squad was announced during a press conference attended by T20I skipper Suryakumar and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, which was held after a selection meeting which also featured the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'Ash ki Baat', Ashwin said, "What will make me even more sad is that there are high chances that you have announced him as the vice-captain, so Sanju Samson's place is in a bit of danger. The matter is sealed. Sanju is not going to play because Shubman Gill will play. If you want to play Gill, you have to play him at three, and Sanju will open the batting, but that too is not going to happen."

Samson also delivered solid returns and found a new lease of life as an opener for the Indian side alongside Abhishek. Since the last T20 WC, in 31 T20s and 30 innings, he has scored 908 runs at an average of 33.62, with a strike rate of 157.09, with three centuries and three fifties.

Jitesh Sharma has been chosen as a backup wicketkeeper-batter for Sanju Samson, who found a new lease of life as a T20I opener for Team India with three centuries in quick succession. He last played T20Is for India in January last year, scoring 100 runs in nine matches across seven innings at an average of 14.28.

Earlier in the year, Jitesh led from the front with a blistering 85 not out off just 33 deliveries, peppered with eight boundaries and six towering sixes helped RCB to script history by pulling off the third-highest successful run chase in the Indian Premier League history, overhauling a daunting 228-run target against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with eight balls to spare.

The unbeaten 107-run stand between captain Jitesh Sharma and opener Mayank Agarwal proved to be the defining partnership in RCB's six-wicket triumph, the highest-ever total chased at Lucknow.

Praising the wicketkeeper-batter, Ashwin added, "I am very happy for Jitesh Sharma, a well-earned position for Jitesh Sharma. He played a clutch knock for RCB against LSG and played a vital hand for them. Always remember, who were India's best finishers? MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh, sometimes. Then it has been Hardik Pandya, so finishing is not an easy job. You need to have the strength to finish."

"You need to have the habit of hitting fours and sixes at will. You need to have the secret of calculation in your mind. You need to be clever and know how to calculate. In that regard, Jitesh Sharma, as a wicketkeeper-batter, has played roles in a very tough position. So I am very happy for him," he concluded.

India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. If India finishes at the top of Group A, then all of their Super 4 matches will be held in Dubai. If India finishes second, then one of their Super 4 clashes will be held in Abu Dhabi and the remaining two in Dubai. The Super 4 stage will run from September 20 to 26. Dubai will host the final, which is scheduled for September 28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor