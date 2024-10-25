Santner, Phillips put NZ ahead with big wickets, India lose seven wickets (Day 2, Lunch)

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 : Fiery bowling spells by spinners Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips put India in a spot of bother, restricting them to 107/7 at the first session end of day two of the second Test between India and New Zealand at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium on Friday.

India started the opening session at 16/1, with Shubman Gill (10*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (6*) unbeaten. At the end of the first session, India was 107/7, with Ravindra Jadeja (11*) and Washington Sundar (2*) unbeaten.

Jaiswal and Gill tried putting together a partnership, bravely taking on the experienced bowling duo of pacer Tim Southee and spinner Mitchell Santner with some classy hitting.

However, Shubman was trapped leg-before-wicket by Santner for 30 in 72 balls, with two fours and a six. India was 49/2.

Virat Kohli was next up on the crease. However, his inconsistent run in Tests continued as he missed a full toss which crashed into his stumps. Santner removed the veteran for just one run. India was 56/3.

Spinners were all over India as NZ got a huge wicket of Jaiswal for 30 in 60 balls, with four boundaries. Daryl Mitchell took a fine low catch at slips, giving Glenn Phillips a wicket. India was 70/4.

All eyes were on attacking duo of Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan, who had stitched a game-changing partnership in Pune. However, Phillips and Santner averted any possible danger for their team, getting Pant for 18 in 19 balls and Sarfaraz for just 11 runs. India was 95/6.

India hobbled to the 100-run mark in 35.1 overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin was trapped leg-before-wicket by Santner, giving him his fourth wicket. India was 103/7.

Sundar and Jadeja took the team through the remainder of the first session without any further loss.

NZ won the toss and opted to bat first. It was half-centuries from Devon Conway (76 in 141 balls, with 11 fours) and Rachin Ravindra (65 in 105 balls, with five fours and a six) that gave Kiwis a huge platform before Washington's seven-fer triggered a collapse, taking NZ from 197/3 to 259 all out. Ashwin (3/64) also delivered a fine spell with the ball.

India was 16/1 at the end of day one's play.

Brief Scores: India: 107/7 (Shubman Gill 30, Yashasvi Jaiswal 30, Mitchell Santner 4/36) trail NZ by 152 runs.

