Saqib Mahmood becomes first player to snap three wickets in an over in T20Is

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 : England right-arm seamer Saqib Mahmood registered a unique record during the fourth T20I of the five-match series against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday.

In his first over of the tour, Saqib grabbed three wickets and didn't concede a single run. On the first two balls of the over, he took the wickets of Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma and on the last ball of the over, he dismissed the skipper of team India, Suryakumar Yadav.

This has happened for the first time so far in the history of men's T20 international that a bowler has taken three wickets in a single over.

Earlier in the day, the Three Lions captain Jos Buttler won the first toss in the series and decided to put India to bat.

Among the notable changes in the Indian team lineup, Washington Sundar made way for Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh returned to playing XI in place of Mohammed Shami, and Rinku Singh came in place of Dhruv Jurel.

For England, Mark Wood was replaced by Saqib Mahmood, and Jamie Smith had to make way for Jacob Bethell.

Batting first, the Men in Blue hammered 181 runs with the loss of nine wickets.

For the hosts, Hardik Pandya (53 runs from 30 balls, 4 fours and 4 sixes) displayed a stupendous performance and slammed his half-century in the 18th over.

India is leading the series with 3-1.

