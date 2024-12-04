Sara Tendulkar Joins Sachin Tendulkar Foundation As Director; Legendary Cricketer Makes Special Announcement

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar made a special announcement via his social media handle. Sachin congratulated his daughter Sara Tendulkar for joining the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. Sara joined Sachin's venture as Director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. "I'm overjoyed to share that my daughter Sara Tendulkar has joined the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation as Director. She holds a Master's degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London. As she embarks on this journey to empower India through sports, healthcare, and education, it serves as a reminder of how global learning can come full circle," Sachin tweeted on X.

Recently, Sara had also shared snippets from her and mother Anjali Tendulkar's visit to a remote village in Udaipur. She spoke about the meaningful experience of meeting the under previliged communities. Sara, who holds an MA in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London, will work to drive impactful changes in health care, sports, and education across India.

The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, established in 2019 by Sachin Tendulkar and his wife, Dr Anjali Tendulkar, focuses on improving the lives of children across India. The foundation has a special focus on children born with cleft lip and palate impairments, working to restore their smiles and provide them with a better future.The foundation also connects institutions, people, and resources to create sustainable change, ensuring every child has access to equal opportunities.