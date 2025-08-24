New Delhi [India], August 24 : As Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday, wishes have poured in from across the cricketing fraternity. Former India cricketer Sarandeep Singh lauded Pujara for his remarkable contribution to Indian cricket, calling him one of the finest Test players he has seen.

"Cheteshwar Pujara is a phenomenal cricketer and I wish him good luck. The career that you had is phenomenal. The way you played cricket, the way you took Test cricket to the highest level, I think you are one of the finest players I know. I wish him good luck for his future," Sarandeep told ANI.

Cheteshwar Pujara made his international debut against Australia in Bengaluru on October 9, 2010. The latter played a total of 103 Tests and amassed 7195 runs at an average of 43.60. Pujara slammed 19 hundreds and 35 half-centuries throughout his international career with a highest score of 206*.

Pujara is most remembered for India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in Australia in 2018 and 2020. He troubled Australia with his solid defence and technique.

The Indian red ball stalwart top-scored with 521 runs in four matches at an average of 74.42, three centuries and a fifty. His best score was 193.

In the 2020-21 series, he scored 271 runs from four matches at an average of 33.87, with three fifties and a best score of 77. In the final Test at The Gabba, he endured several body blows from Australian pacers on his body, making the win even more memorable.

Apart from international cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara was a domestic legend with over 21301 runs from 278 first-class games. The latter slammed 66 tons and 81 half-centuries through his first-class career.

The former India cricketer also remembered Arun Jaitley on the occasion of the late Union Minister's death anniversary. Jaitley, who passed away on August 24, 2019, served as the vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and played a pivotal role in shaping Delhi cricket. Sarandeep credited Jaitley for his constant support and guidance during his playing and administrative career.

"Yes, definitely. Arun sir has had a huge role in my life. He's always been a father figure to me. I remember when I was playing for Punjab and shifted to Delhi, he helped me a lot to settle in and gave me confidence, motivation, and a feeling that I was a part of Delhi," Sarandeep recalled.

He further spoke about Jaitley's continued support during his career as a Test cricketer and later as a national selector.

"Even when I played Test cricket, he always looked after performances and congratulated me every time. In 2016, when I became a national selector, he was there too and helped me a lot. Thank you, sir, very, very much for your effortless help all the time and for taking Delhi cricket to a huge level. I will always remember him in my prayers," he noted.

