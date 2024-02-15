"Sarfaraz has received the chance at right time": Mohammed Kaif

New Delhi [India], February 15 : Former Indian batter Mohammed Kaif on Thursday lauded India batter Sarfaraz Khan for his half-century on his international debut, saying that his debut was well-deserved and he received his chance at the right time.

Sarfaraz finally made his much-anticipated international debut, entertaining the spectators with his knock of 62 in 66 balls, with nine fours and a six on the first day of the Test match. His runs came at a strike rate of 93.33.

Speaking to the media at an event in Delhi, Kaif said, "I think it is a matter of great joy. His brother, Musheer was playing U-19. His father is hardworking and has worked with Sarfaraz a lot. Sarfaraz is well-deserving...He received the chance at the right time...I wish him all the best..."

Later on, speaking to ANI, Kaif said that it is a great move on the part of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make domestic cricket tournaments mandatory for all the fit, centrally contracted Indian players, especially the Ranji Trophy. The batter said that when a player has nothing, it is his state and Ranji that helps one out in growing.

"This is a good decision. It has come a little late. If you are fully fit and have made a full recovery, then why do you have to sit at home?...When you are nothing, the state helps you. When nobody knows you, you play for the state, play Ranji. When you become a part of Team India, you don't give services to your state team...I understand that IPL is given priority but it will be held in March but people are sitting at home for two months and not playing matches. This call has come at the right time...," said Kaif.

This move has come when wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has not played for Team India since November last year when he featured in a T20I against Australia at home. Following that, he asked team management to release him from the Test squad for the South Africa series happening in December-January due to personal reasons. The 25-year-old was in the T20I squad in South Africa in December 2023 but did not take part in any of the three games. He also did not take part in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Speaking to the press at an event in Rajkot, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that all the fit, centrally contracted players will have to play red-ball cricket in future.

"I am going to write a letter tomorrow that if the chairman of selectors, coach or captain tell you that you have to play red-ball cricket, then you have to play. We will follow the NCA [National Cricket Academy] medical staff advice on player fitness. If you are fit then no excuse [for not playing] will be entertained," said Shah as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"This applies to all centrally contracted players, they have to play. The player cannot decide his future, the selectors need to decide that. If the player is good in red-ball, he has to play [the format]," he added.

