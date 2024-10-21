Sarfaraz Khan and Wife Romana Zahoor Blessed With a Baby Boy, Shares Adorable Picture on Social Media (See Pics)

Team India superstar Sarfaraz Khan and his wife, Romana Zahoor, welcomed a baby boy on October 21. The cricketer shared a heartfelt picture on his Instagram, capturing a moment of admiration as he gazed at his son. His father, Naushad Khan, was also present at the hospital to celebrate the arrival of his grandchild.

This special moment comes just two days after Sarfaraz scored his maiden Test century against New Zealand, marking an already memorable week for the rising cricketer. During the rain-interrupted fourth day of the match in Bengaluru, Sarfaraz demonstrated his exceptional batting skills, scoring an impressive 150 runs.

Playing in only his fourth Test match since debuting earlier this year, the 26-year-old described his century as a "dream come true." He told reporters on Saturday, "Since I started playing cricket, it was my dream to play for India and score a 100 for India. I am happy."

Initially not the team's first choice, Sarfaraz secured a spot in the playing eleven for the series opener after Shubman Gill was ruled out due to a stiff neck. His innings against New Zealand marked his 16th first-class century, with an impressive record of 10 out of his previous 15 centuries being scores of 150 or more, including four double hundreds.