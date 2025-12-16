Sarfaraz Khan Sold to CSK (Chennai Super Kings) for INR 75 Lakh at IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026 Auction: Sarfaraz Khan was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 75 lakh in the accelerated round of the IPL 2026 auction on Tuesday. The India and Mumbai batter had earlier gone unsold when his name first came up at the auction table.

The buy ended Sarfaraz’s long wait for an IPL return after three successive auctions without a contract. He last played in the league in IPL 2022 for Delhi Capitals.

Sarfaraz arrives in strong domestic form. He has been outstanding for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season. He scored 329 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 203.08. His run included three half-centuries and his maiden T20 hundred.

Last Sunday Sarfaraz struck 64 off 25 balls as Mumbai completed the highest successful chase in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history. They chased down 235 against Haryana.

Despite his recent form Sarfaraz had initially failed to attract a bid at the auction. Chennai Super Kings picked him later in the accelerated round to add middle order depth.

Sarfaraz has previously represented Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL. In 50 IPL matches he has scored 585 runs at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 130.58.