Sarfaraz Khan's Father's Reaction After Maiden India Call-Up Goes Viral, Watch Video

Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan, recognized for his remarkable consistency in domestic cricket, has achieved a significant milestone with his maiden call-up to the Indian Test squad for the upcoming series against England. The 26-year-old seized this opportunity following the unavailability of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul due to hamstring and quadriceps injuries, respectively. Despite being a consistent performer in domestic cricket, Sarfaraz faced challenges in securing a spot in the highly competitive Indian Test squad.

Reacting to this long-awaited achievement, Sarfaraz's father, Naushad Khan, expressed gratitude to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), the National Cricket Academy (NCA), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), selectors, and the fans for their unwavering support.

"You all know that Sarfaraz got his maiden Test call-up today. "I want to thank everyone, especially Mumbai Cricket Association where he grew up. Also, the National Cricket Academy where he got experience, BCCI and the selectors for trusting in him, and all his fans who prayed for him and supported him. "We all hope that he always plays well for the country and contributes to the team's win," said Naushad Khan, who has been with Sarfaraz at every step of his cricketing journey so far.

The turning point for Sarfaraz came with his exceptional performances against England Lions in the two unofficial Tests earlier this month in Ahmedabad. His noteworthy contributions of 161, 4, and 55 runs could no longer be ignored by the selectors, leading to his well-deserved inclusion in the national squad.

Having played 45 first-class matches for Mumbai, Sarfaraz has accumulated 3,912 runs at an impressive average of nearly 70. His record includes 14 centuries and 11 half-centuries, showcasing his consistency and batting prowess. The BCCI recently honored him with the Madhavrao Scindia award for emerging as the highest run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 season.

Sarfaraz is the second uncapped player named in the revised Indian Test squad, alongside Saurabh Kumar, an all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh. Washington Sundar is the third inclusion in the squad.

India faces a challenging situation with the absence of key players, including Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli, who withdrew from the first two games due to personal reasons. The team, led by Rohit Sharma, aims to bounce back after losing the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs, trailing 0-1 in the five-match series.

The updated Indian squad for the second Test includes Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, and Saurabh Kumar. The collective effort of this diverse squad will be crucial as India looks to level the series against England in Visakhapatnam.