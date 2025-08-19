SA's Breetzke becomes fourth batter to achieve unique ODI feat

Cairns [Australia], August 19 : South African batter Matthew Breetzke became the fourth batter in the history of ODIs to secure 50-plus scores in his first three innings.

Breetzke accomplished this feat during South Africa's first ODI against Australia at Cairns, scoring 57 in 56 balls, with seven fours and a six, at a strike rate of over 101.

Now in three ODIs, Breetzke has scored 290 runs in three matches at an average of 96.66, with a strike rate of over 100, with a century and two fifties. His best score is 150, which he scored against New Zealand on his debut for the Proteas. This is the highest score by a South African on his ODI debut.

He has joined India's Navjot Singh Sidhu and Netherlands players Max O'Dowd and Tom Cooper as the fourth player to achieve this feat.

Coming to the first ODI, South Africa got off to a fine start after opting to bowl first, with Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton (33 in 43 balls, with three fours) putting on a 92-run stand for the first wicket. Markram scored 82 in 81 balls, with nine fours, before being the second wicket to fall.

Later, skipper Temba Bavuma (65 in 74 balls, with five fours) and Breetzke put on a 92-run stand for the fourth wicket. Travis Head (4/57) and Ben Dwarshuis (2/53) made a fine comeback for Aussies, restricting the Proteas to 296/8 in 50 overs. It is the highest total against Australia in Australia since 2021.

It is also the second-highest total by the Proteas against Australia in the Aussie land, after 320/5 against them at Hobart in 2018.

SA needs to defend 297 runs to secure a 1-0 lead in the series, having lost the T20I series by 2-1 earlier. They would be aiming to make amends by winning the ODI series.

